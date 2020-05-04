



Two more patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in Lagos State.





The Lagos State Ministry of Health made this known via its Twitter handle on Monday.





This, the ministry said, brings the total number of fatalities in the state to 30.





“39 new cases of #COVID-19 Infections confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,123.





“Two COVID-19 deaths were recorded. This brings the total number of #COVID-19-related deaths in Lagos to 30,” the ministry tweeted.





Details later…