





Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.The U.S. President on April 28, promised to send some ventilators to the country during his telephone conversation with President Muhammad Buhari.Mohammed said: “On when the ventilators promised by President Trump will arrive, to the best of my knowledge, they have not arrived. When they do arrive it will be made known to the public. “In his quick run down of the activities of the ministry in sensitizing the populace on the best ways to contain the spread of the virus, the minister said jingles were produced for both the radio and television in various languages.“The ministry so far produced video and radio jingles in the following areas: General information of COVID-19 Use of Face Masks; Burial protocol; Testimonials by COVID 19 survivors and Mass gathering.”