Earlier this morning protesters stormed Minneapolis police station and set the building ablaze, following the alleged killing of an African-American man, George Floyd by a police officer.Having seen the damages done by these protesters and having waited enough for Jacob Frey, the Mayor of city to restore peace, Trump therefore, called in National Guard to take action and bring peace to the city.His words: “I can’t stand back and watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard and get the job done right.“The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory”.