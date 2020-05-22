





He heeded warnings on Thursday to wear the mask as he visited a Ford factory in Michigan.The photo of the masked President is now circulating on Twitter, his favourite social media platform.Meanwhile Trump tweeted early Friday that U.S. flags will fly at half-staff for the next three days to mourn an estimated 100,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus.“I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus”, he tweeted.On Monday, Trump said the flags will be lowered for the men and women in the U.S. Military who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.But as it turned out, lowering flags at half-staff to COVID-19 victims was not Trump’s idea.It was the idea of Congressional Democratic leaders, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and minority senate leader, Senator Chuck Schumer.In a joint letter to Trump, they asked for flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff when the coronavirus death toll hits 100,000 in the USA.They demanded the gesture to “serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”“As we pay our respects to them, sadly, our country mourns the deaths of nearly 100,000 Americans from COVID-19. Our hearts are broken over this great loss and our prayers are with their families,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote.