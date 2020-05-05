It also said 16 top Boko Haram informants were arrested within the last two weeks.The slain terrorists met their waterloo in the Timbuktu Triangle and Buk areas between May 1 and 2 during an offensive codenamed Operation KANTANA JIMLAN.According to Defence Media Operations Coordinator, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the anti-terror operations coordinated by the Chief of Army Staff in the last five weeks have witnessed intensified assaults on the insurgents.He said 78 terrorists were killed when the Nigerian Army Artillery Regiments of Operation LAFIYA DOLE across the entire area delivered accurate fire.“In one of such coordinated artillery bombardments conducted between May 1 and 2, around the Timbuktu Triangle general area by the Offensive Support Group of Operation Kantana Jimlan, seven Boko Haram Gun Trucks were destroyed while 78 BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed as confirmed by both aerial and human intelligence,” Enenche said in the statement.