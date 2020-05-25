Arsenal are to begin talks with Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho’s agent.
The Brazilian 27-year-old has spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga champions will not pay the £105m required to make the deal permanent.
With Chelsea already circling, Arsenal have now joined the race too and have reportedly made first contact with Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian.
