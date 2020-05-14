





Two men broke into the 24-year-old’s house in north London, where he is spending lockdown with his brother and their respective partners.Alli was threatened and punched during the incident and suffered minor facial injuries in a scuffle.The intruders stole items of jewellery including watches.Alli has handed CCTV footage to the police.“Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support,” Alli posted on Twitter on Wednesday night.Tottenhman added: “We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him. We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.”