Daughter of popular gospel artiste, Tope Alabi, Ayomikun, has said that her mother’s reputation will be an advantage for her as an up-and-coming singer.
Recall that Ayomikun recently unveiled her debut single titled, A Friend. The 22- year old also featured her mother in the song.
Speaking in a chat with newsmen, she said: “When you have a mother like mine, people would expect you to do just like her or maybe a lot more but in the end, God decides how he wants to use us individually. I think that my mother’s identity will make me easily recognised as a gospel artiste. But in the end, people would differentiate us not for bad; but for good.
“People expect me to dress or act a certain way but I am not pressured by anything or anyone. I didn’t develop interest in music because of my mum. I just really love singing and I’m also called by God to do this. Left to me, I would have loved to be an actress or a movie producer.
“It is a blessing and opportunity to be the daughter of such a wonderful musician but at the same time, it feels normal.”
On how she got inspiration for the song, she said: “Just like Tope Alabi, I usually wait on the Holy Spirit to inspire me and when He does, I do as He instructs. I featured my mum because she inspired the song. She told me that we should make a song and I agreed; that’s how the song came about.
“I want to explore music full-time because that’s what I’ve been called to do but I would love to do other things on the side, though that would be later in life.”
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.