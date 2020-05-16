





Recall that Ayomikun recently unveiled her debut single titled, A Friend. The 22- year old also featured her mother in the song.Speaking in a chat with newsmen, she said: “When you have a mother like mine, people would expect you to do just like her or maybe a lot more but in the end, God decides how he wants to use us individually. I think that my mother’s identity will make me easily recognised as a gospel artiste. But in the end, people would differentiate us not for bad; but for good.“People expect me to dress or act a certain way but I am not pressured by anything or anyone. I didn’t develop interest in music because of my mum. I just really love singing and I’m also called by God to do this. Left to me, I would have loved to be an actress or a movie producer.“It is a blessing and opportunity to be the daughter of such a wonderful musician but at the same time, it feels normal.”On how she got inspiration for the song, she said: “Just like Tope Alabi, I usually wait on the Holy Spirit to inspire me and when He does, I do as He instructs. I featured my mum because she inspired the song. She told me that we should make a song and I agreed; that’s how the song came about.“I want to explore music full-time because that’s what I’ve been called to do but I would love to do other things on the side, though that would be later in life.”