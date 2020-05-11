



The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Oluwa family of Lagos and the people of the State over the demise of retired Justice Isiaka Oluwa.

He expressed hope that the Lagos Government will sustain his legacies in the State and the judiciary.

Oluwa passed away on Saturday.

Tinubu, in a tribute on Sunday, described the jurist as a man of principle who respected his convictions.

He said Oluwa remained a shining example for the legal profession, stood up, fought and was counted for the cause of Lagos State.

“As Pro-Chancellor of Lagos State University and Chairman of the Governing Board, he worked assiduously for the advancement of education. He eschewed the practices that would have tempted a weaker and less honourable man,” he wrote.

Tinubu noted that Oluwa’s reputation for fairness and incorruptibility was why he presided over the high-profile and difficult cases in Nigeria.

He added, “Many of his landmark judgments became judicial precedents that have shaped many other judgements. As all good judges, he based his decisions entirely on the available evidence and full application of the law.”

The APC leader recalled that the deceased’s excellent judicial qualities was displayed in the cases between the State and Lagos socialite, Jimoh Ishola alias Ejigbadero, in the murder of a farmer, Raji Oba, at Alimosho in 1975.

He stressed that Oluwa refused to pervert justice and always followed the law without fear or favour.

Tinubu said his achievements on the bench and in retirement stood as testament to protection of the masses and the advancement of Nigeria.

The former Lagos governor added that the late legal luminary was a good counsel for generations of legal scholars and political leaders including himself.





