Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has admitted to having differences with Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





El-Rufai, who didn’t state the kind of differences disclosed that he’s not Tinubu “man.”





He made made the disclosure during an online seminar to mark the 63rd birthday of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday.





El-Rufai said: “I want to congratulate my brother, Ogbeni (Aregbesola), on his birthday. You know I’m your man any day.

“I’m not Asiwaju’s man and you are Asiwaju’s man, but I am your man any day. Asiwaju and I have differences but you and I have no differences.”





There are insinuations in certain quarters that both El-Rufai and Tinubu are nursing the ambition to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023.





Despite the speculations which have been going on for a while now, both Tinubu and El-Rufai haven’t come out to either deny or admit to such claim.





There is also the believe in certain quarters that Tinubu’s silence over the speculation may have been because he has been allegedly sidelined by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.









