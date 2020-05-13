A political activist, Timi Frank, has advised the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, to avoid the “Villa cabal”.





Frank, in a statement on Wednesday, described the appointment as well deserved.





While rallying support for the new Chief of Staff, Frank urged Gambari not to betray the trust reposed on him by Nigerians.





“Nigerians expect you to chart a new direction away from the lopsided appointment, corruption and all manners of anti people’s policies that have characterised General Muhammadu Buhari’s government”, he said.





Frank reminded Gambari that whatever he does in office will forever affect his name either positively or negatively.





“I am convinced you will bring the experiences garnered over the years to improve our diplomatic relations. Your appointment is coming at a very significant period in our country.





“Therefore, I urge you on behalf of Nigerians to bring your wealth of experience and fatherly disposition to unite the country as you carry on your duties as the chief of staff to the president.





“It is a fact that you are not the President but I believe you can influence people-oriented policies in order to ameliorate the hardship in the country. Be the people’s Chief of Staff,” Frank stated.





