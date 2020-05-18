





The Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, revealed this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.Ikechukwu said that the three-year-old was one of two patients in the treatment and isolation centre in the state who tested negative to COVID-19.He said that the second case that returned negative was a 13-year-old patient.The commissioner said that the two persons were part of the 10 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the state.He said that the state was assessing the possibility of discharging them from the isolation centre in Enugu.“The two cases are the three-year-old and 13-year old contacts of the 3rd COVID-19 case in the state,” he said.He said that the staff of the ministry had continued to work tirelessly to identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 cases in the state.He appealed to residents of the state to continue to comply with government’s directives aimed at keeping them safe.