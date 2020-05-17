Three of the 256 Nigerians who were evacuated from Dubai to Lagos on May 6 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Akin Abayomi, the Lagos commissioner for health, made the announcement on Sunday via his Twitter handle.
According to him, the affected persons have been transferred to a care centre for proper monitoring and treatment.
“3 of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for #COVID19 infection following #COVID19 test conducted on them,” he said.
“Those affected have been admitted to @followlasg #COVID19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.
“@followlasg and @LSMOH will continue to adhere strictly to quarantine protocols and enforce necessary precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of #COVID19 infection.”
He asked Lagos residents and, in particular, persons who recently returned to the country, to cooperate with the state’s COVID-19 response team “as may be desirable at all times and in all circumstances”.
The news comes days after one of the returnees, a 32-year-old male, died after developing “severe complications”.
Although there had been speculations on the COVID-19 status of the man, the commissioner later clarified that his samples tested negative for the coronavirus.
