



Abubakar Malami, minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has tackled those who “wanted to frustrate” the repatriation of $311 million looted by Sani Abacha, the late dictator.





Malami, in a statement on Wednesday, said such persons should “bury their heads in shame” over the successful repatriation.





On Monday, the federal government received the funds from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey.





The litigation process for the recovery of the loot, which is part of the $5 billion allegedly stolen by Abacha, commenced in 2014.





Malami also took a jab at those who criticised his use of “Abacha assets” to describe the stolen funds.





“The point needs to be made that when the seal of legitimacy was appended to the funds by way of repatriation it became an asset in favour of the Federal Government as a beneficial owner of same,” he said.





“Beyond the issues of verbal dexterity and vocal acrobatics, Nigerians should focus more on the effective utilisation of the recovered funds in accordance with the content of the signed tripartite agreement in the interest of Nigerians.”





“It is palpable that news about successful return of the looted assets have brought nightmares to nay-sayers and pessimists who wanted to frustrate the repatriation process through a campaign of calumny.





“They resorted to rhetoric instead of burying their heads in shame.”





He described the repatriation as a pointer to the “level of confidence, trust and respect the international community accorded the Buhari-led Federal Government”.



