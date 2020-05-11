Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says those who have
expressed concerns about relaxing lockdown in the state are “making noise.”
There have been concerns that there could be a spike in
COVID-19 cases if the lockdown is relaxed.
But speaking at an event to commence the distribution of
face masks in the state on Monday, Ganduje said these “critics” only sit in
air-conditioned offices in federal capital territory (FCT) and know nothing
about Kano.
“Those criticising the steps being taken by the state
government in relaxing the lockdown are only sitting in their air-conditioned
offices in Abuja and making noise for they know nothing about Kano, they have
no idea about the composition of Kano and they understand nothing about the social
set up of the state,” the governor said.
“Kano is a mega city and is a complex society that is bigger
than many states in the country. It shares the same characteristics with other
megacities of the world and needs to be treated as such.”
Ganduje said his commissioners would be in charge of
distributing the face masks.
The governor added that abattoirs would be allowed to
operate on Mondays and Thursdays “to avoid incessant slaughtering of animals in
the nooks and cranny of the metropolis.”
Ganduje spoke a day after he accused his counterparts of
politcising the return of Almajiri children to their home states.
