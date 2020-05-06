Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, on Tuesday, inspected the THISDAY Dome donated as a 320-bed isolation centre in Abuja.





The facility, which the federal government said is 98% ready, was donated by Nduka Obaigbena, publisher of THISDAY newspaper, to support the fight against COVID-19 in Abuja.





The project is being handled in collaboration with Sahara Foundation, an arm of Sahara Group.





Ehanire expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the dome which the government has fitted with utilities and other necessities for management of COVID-19 patients.





He was accompanied on the visit by top management officials of the ministry of health.





The ministry tweeted that it is “extremely grateful” to Obaigbena for the “generous” donation.





Abuja has 307 of the 2,950 COVID-19 cases so far recorded in Nigeria, making it the third most affected state.