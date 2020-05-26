A man triggered an outcry on social media after sharing a video from an empty isolation center located at Sani Abacha stadium in Kano state.





The social media user who countered an alleged claim of the isolation center housing 800 Coronavirus patients in the video he filmed on May 24, sarcastically said "this Corona na lie lie o".





He also disclosed that the facility is still under construction, as he maintained that the state government has only been telling them to wash their hands.





Here is the video below;

Salihu Yakassai, the Director General of Media and communications to Governor Abdullaji Ganduje however made a clarification. He said the the centre was donated by Dangote through CA-COVID19 and it has not been activated because they're changing the design.





Yakassai also revealed that there are 8 isolation centers in Kano state. He tweeted;

This was the centre donated by Dangote through CA-COVID19 and it has not been activated bcos they're changing the design after learning that GT lagos centre he curtains are carriers of the virus. As such they're redesigning that of Kano. But we have 8 isolation centres





It is Sani Abacha Stadium the state govt proposed that for the isolation centre to Dangote.













