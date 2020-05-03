In the Coronavirus deaths released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,, 17 more Nigerians were killed on Saturday.The total number of deaths for Nigeria arising from the deadly pandemic is now 85.Of the 85 deaths, Lagos recorded 30, after two more people died on Saturday, while Borno recorded 11 deaths, with six recorded on Saturday and Kano, six deaths, with three new ones.Also, Sokoto recorded eight deaths so far, with one new death on Saturday; while Kaduna has one death, among others.The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,388.Three hundred and eighty five cases were discharged, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update last night.