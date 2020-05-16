Super Eagles midfielder, Ndidi Wilfred and his wife, Dinma, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.
Ndidi shared the good news on the Instagram page with his followers and also revealed her name.
He shared photos of him cuddling his newborn baby and another photo of his wife as they left the hospital.
He wrote; “I’m Fortunate to know that ‘’God is gracious’’ – JAINA“
