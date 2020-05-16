 Super Eagles player, Ndidi, wife welcome first child | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Super Eagles player, Ndidi, wife welcome first child

Saturday, May 16, 2020 0
A+ A-

Super Eagles midfielder, Ndidi Wilfred and his wife, Dinma, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Ndidi shared the good news on the Instagram page with his followers and also revealed her name.

He shared photos of him cuddling his newborn baby and another photo of his wife as they left the hospital.


He wrote; “I’m Fortunate to know that ‘’God is gracious’’ – JAINA“


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top