Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere aka Prophet Odumeje has asked Nigerians to desist from using his images especially on social media for “satirical or farcical purposes” targeted at tarnishing his image.





The prophet – widely known by different names including Indaboski, Liquid Metal, and the Virus – is the president and founder of Mountain of Fire and Holyghost Intervention Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra State.





In a statement posted on his official Instagram page, the Man of God urged the general public to be wary of activities of “idle and mischievous” persons who want to spoil his reputation.







The statement read: “The management of Mountain of Holyghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry hereby brings to the notice of the general public the recent surge in the use of images of Prophet (Dr.) Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere (Odumeje) for satirical or farcical purposes targeted at maligning the image of our Ministry or that of our foremost Prophet.





“We hereby dissociate ourselves and Prophet Odumeje from any such publications and urge the general public to be wary of the activities of mischievous and idle persons who are hellbent on tarnishing the reputation of our Ministry and that of Prophet Odumeje.





“Thank you and God bless you all.





