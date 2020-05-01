The controversial entertainer took to his Twitter handle to share a clip in which he is seen addressing individuals whom he said have continually questioned him on whether or not he’s observing the fast.“Stop asking me if I’m fasting. Because it says if you are sick, pregnant, and have problems with your head or mad, those people shouldn’t fast, and I don’t fall into that category,” he said.“To all of you that keep sending bum, stop sending me now. When I wasn’t fasting you weren’t sending me any nudes, stop sending me bum.”In the short clip, the 25-year-old singer, who was recently arrested and arraigned for flouting the government’s lockdown directive, can be be seen holding a lighter and what appeared to be a single stick of wafer biscuits.Recall that Marley named Nigeria’s most-viewed artiste on YouTube for the year 2019, beating the likes of Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Teni and Zlatan among others.