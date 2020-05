Nigeria’s COVID-19 Task Force has warned the public against buying large quantity of hydroxychloroquine to treat the novel Coronavirus.





It said the drug had not been certified for use.





Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), gave the warning at the PTF COVID-19 daily press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.





He said the body had received reports that Nigerians have been buying hydroxychloroquine in large quantity to treat the virus.





“We wish to reiterate that this drug has not been certified for use in treating COVID-19 in Nigeria by the relevant health and pharmaceutical authorities.





“Self-medication of any kind is fraught with the danger of increasing risks of avoidable casualties. We therefore strongly warn against self-medication,” he said.





According to him, “if you are sick, please seek medical advice and if you are confirmed positive, kindly self-isolate in an approved facility, the COVID-19 is highly infectious and dangerous”.





He stated that the PTF has continued to receive support, donation of equipment and solidarity messages from professional organisations.





He acknowledged the support of Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) and the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN).





Others were the NNPC and its partner, Messrs OCEA S.A, through its Nigerian representative, Mystrose Defense Systems Ltd.





Mustapha said May 20th served as a reminder to the world about the severity of the COVID-19 when the World Health Organisation (WHO) reminded the world that there was still a long way to go in fighting the pandemic





Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director General said 106,000 cases were recorded globally in 24 hours, representing the highest single day number since the outbreak of the pandemic.





“This is significant because it brings to realisation, the relentless assault of the virus on humanity,” Tedros said.





Mustapaha added that for Nigeria, the importance of such message was clear, adding that there is need to eschew skepticism about the existence of COVID-19 and its potency.





He called for a change in behaviour, while urging citizens to join hands in tackling the pandemic.