





A former General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has warned against the stealing of COVID-19 relief materials, saying God has promised to visit those who do so with a terrible disease.He, however, called on people to always adhere to safety guidelines and not panic because of the coronavirus disease, adding that “coronavirus will soon become a thing of the past.”Quoting Ecclesiastes 1:9-10, Abiara in his message, titled ‘Divine message to the world’, said the pandemic was not new. He, therefore, asked religious leaders in the country to continue praying for mercy and divine intervention, saying only God could put an end to the pandemic that had been ravaging the universe for months.He said, “This is not the time to fear or panic, rather it is a time that calls for sober reflection as individuals, families and leaders at all levels. We must ask ourselves where we have missed it. It is a time of confession and repentance from ungodly ways of life; time to seek God’s forgiveness and mercy for ourselves and our nation.“God said I must warn those that are in charge of COVID-19 relief materials not to steal or take anything from those things. The consequence of such wicked act is that terrible disease will never cease from that person’s generations. So please be warned. God will show the world mercy again.”While commending leaders at all levels, starting from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) to religious leaders, health workers, not-for-profit organisations, kind-hearted individuals and organisations for their respective roles so far, he said it was time people returned to farming as the pandemic could bring about food shortage.He added, “God said let people go back to farming. The Federal Government must also shift attention from oil and gas sector to agriculture. Let them give necessary support to anybody or organisation that shows interest in farming. This will help us prepare for the coming famine.“The happenings all over the world are signals that we have come to the end of this age as predicted by Jesus Christ. We are living in the end time and the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ is just around the corner.”