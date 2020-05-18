Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says the workers at the state house in Marina who tested positive for COVID-19, are back to their duty posts.





He said this at a media briefing on Sunday.





The development comes 10 days after they were confirmed positive for the disease.





On May 7, Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health, announced that 10 persons at the state house tested positive for COVID-19.

But speaking at the news conference on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu said the workers recovered after receiving treatment at the state’s isolation centre.





According to him, the state government decided to make the status of the workers public for sake of transparency.





“I’m sure you didn’t even transparently commend us because we wanted to be transparent, that’s why and that’s the only way we can keep it,” he said.





“They are back here if I must say to you. They’ve been there, and they’ve been treated and they’ve done well and they’re back at their duty posts and I’m indeed happy that all of them are back working with me and I’m excited about that.”





He commended Lagosians for the “encouraging levels of compliance among open markets and non-food markets,” and said the state government was reviewing the phased lockdown relaxation for more businesses to open.





Sanwo-Olu, however, expressed displeasure over non-compliance with the use of face masks, as well as the flouting of health directives by operators of “yellow buses”, saying the terms of the lockdown easing will be reviewed if Lagosians continue to disobey the guidelines.









