



Some mobile policemen in a rage of madness have beaten, brutalized and held hostage officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, at Badore area of Ajah, Lekki, in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.





The policemen are attached to an ongoing building construction site at Olumide Madariola Street, Sea Side Estate, Badore Ajah, Lagos.





The LASBCA officials, who were at the site to ensure that the ongoing construction conformed with the laid down standard were giving the beating of their lives, after which they were held hostage amidst sporadic shooting by the police.





Narrating their ordeal, LASBCA’s team leader stated that they were acting on the directive of the General Manager of the Agency after several reports of illegal and non-conforming construction were reported in the axis.

According to the leader of the team (name withheld for security reasons), who was visibly shaken by the ordeal, trouble started when they noticed that work was ongoing on a construction site that had been previously sealed by the Agency after they had visited several other properties in the area.





They approached the workmen on site and asked for necessary documents required by law for construction, but rather than produce the documents, a couple of mobile policemen dressed in black tee shirts pounced on them, forced them into the compound against their will and held them hostage for several hours.





Reports from eyewitness also confirmed that one of the policemen referred to as Joseph shot sporadically into the air making passers-by scramble for safety; while the LASBCA officers were held hostage.





However, it took the intervention of a lawyer living in the vicinity to rescue the officials who had their phones confiscated.





Speaking on the development, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako said this act would not be tolerated and would not deter officials of the Ministry and its Agencies from carrying out their official assignments.





He reiterated that the zero tolerance on illegal construction which had impacted negatively on planning in the state would continue till full compliance was achieved.





The General Manager of LASBCA, Engr. Biola Kosegbe condemned this dastardly act by the policemen.





She wondered why law enforcement officers who were charged with protecting lives and properties of the people would resort to obstructing and harassing innocent state officials who were fully kited and drove a branded official vehicle to carry out their assignment.





She added that the Agency had made necessary reports to the police authority and that both the owner/developer and the two police officers would be prosecuted for infringing on the rights of the officials.





Kosegbe warned erring owners/developers to stop harassing officers of the Agency who were only performing their lawful duties in making sure that all buildings within the State were safe, secure and habitable.





