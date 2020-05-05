



Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, has appointed Shehu Umar as the new traditional ruler of Bama.





His appointment follows the death of his father, Kyari Umar El-Kanemi, the former shehu who died at the age of 63.





Usman Shuwa, the secretary to Borno state government, who presented the appointment letter to the new shehu on Monday, on behalf of the governor, said the monarch is directed to rule from Bama.

“I am directed by his excellency to direct you to remain in Bama, so that you can give sense of belonging to the people, your role as a leader is very crucial and principal to the establishment of civil authorities in Bama,” he said.





“Your appointment was based on your proven integrity impeccable record of service to the people of Bama Local Government, and in particular service to humanity in general.

“Your royal highness sir, this appointment is conferred on you by the executive Governor of Borno State, you are hereby expected to exhibit high sense of justice, equity, fairness to all people of Bama.”

Shuwa said the appointment was based on the recommendations of the kingmakers of Bama emirate council.





The new shehu, until his appointment, was a businessman.





Responding on behalf of Bama emirate council, Babakura Kaigama, Kaigama of Bama, expressed his appreciation to the governor for choosing Umar as new emir.