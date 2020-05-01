The Professor Ango Abdullahi-led Northern Elders Forum on Thursday accused states of allegedly playing politics with the coronavirus that is currently ravaging the world.The NEF noted in particular that the states were playing politics with the numbers of suspects tested for COVID-19 in order to attract more funds from both the Federal Government and foreign donorsThis was contained in a statement signed by Abdullahi and made available to journalists in Kaduna.The statement read in part, “The forum regrets the appearance of attempts by many state governments to play politics with numbers for what appears to be expectations that more funds from the Federal Government and foreign donors will be allocated to them.“It is public knowledge that what the entire nation needs are good policies that protect all Nigerians; equipment and facilities for testing and treatment; and resources to support people who will find it hard to stay at home without some palliatives during the lockdown.”