



Six more workers at iSON Xperiences, a company in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, have tested positive for COVID-19.





A total of 63 cases have now been recorded at the company which specialises in, among other things, partnering with organisations to provide customer care services.





Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, made the announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday.





Makinde has first confirmed 30 cases for the company on Saturday, and by Monday night, the case count had risen to 57.

Before Wednesday, the name of the company was not officially disclosed, and the governor said it was “to allow the state’s emergency operations centre gather intelligence and complete their investigation.”





In the statement on Wednesday, Makinde named the company, adding that it would be decontaminated.





“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for six suspected cases came back POSITIVE. All six cases are from the same organisation, iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West Local Government Area,” he said.





“The company remains shut and will be decontaminated. The Emergency Operations Centre has continued intensive contact tracing to identify persons of interest linked to members of staff in the company.”





According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as of May 19, 2020, Oyo had recorded 143 confirmed COVID-19 cases.









