This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 48 including 42 active cases and six recoveries.Confirming the new infections shortly after the announcement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday night, the Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Rilwan Mohammed, said the new cases included six more Almajiri deportees from Kano State.The state governor had said 345 Almajiri children were repatriated to the state from Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, amongst others.Speaking with our correspondent on phone, the state’s PHCDA chairman said, “We recorded 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bauchi State. The results were sent to me from the National Research for Veterinary Institute, Vom, Plateau State at about 11pm today (Friday).“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 48 with 42 of them active while six have already been discharged after they tested negative. All our cases are returnees except our index case.“Six more Almajiri children that were returned from Kano State are among the results we got. There are seven Almajiris that are now positive (for COVID-19) out of the 38 brought in from Kano and they are on isolation at the General Hassan Katsina Unity College, Yelwa.”