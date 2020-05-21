Former Senator and author Shehu Sani has attacked Bashir, the son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, describing him as “a gnomish heir from a lunatic dynasty”.





It went down on Wednesday morning on the micro-blogging app, Twitter when the Kaduna lawmaker tweeted a two-in-one image of late pop star Michael Jackson.





One image portrayed the ‘Pop king’ as a lovely kindhearted human with a cool smile and the other appeared to show the late musician as a ghost.

“Before elections and after elections,” Sani captioned the image, not clear who he specifically referred to but most likely insinuating how Nigerian politicians behave before and after elections.

As expected, reactions poured in and the one that caught attention was that of El-Rufai's son, who replied with two photos of Sani.





One image showed the 52-year-old Sani with President Buhari; You can see the President appearing to endorse the Kaduna lawmaker – who lost his reelection bid – and the other image appeared to show Sani in a sombre mood.





"A gnomish heir from a lunatic dynasty," Sani fired back. And Bashir, whose father El-Rufai has often been at loggerheads with Sani, was on ground to reply.





“Before Murus & After Murus,” Bashir wrote in the caption. We’re not sure what it means but “Murus” is a popular slogan used in Kaduna during electioneering.He mockingly sympathised with the senator: “Allah sarki”.