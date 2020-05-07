



Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has faulted the decision of Senate to probe 5G network in Nigeria.





Sani said the 5G Stoppage Order by the senate was needless.





In a tweet, the former lawmaker maintained that it’s political to link 5G to health concerns.





According to Sani, there is no scientific basis backing such conspiracy theory.





He tweeted, “The 5G Stoppage Order by the Senate is needless. The nation’s political elites are simply drawn into the global technological chess game between giant tech companies backed by their governments.





“Linking 5G to health concerns is Political and economics, but lacks any scientific basis.”





The Senate had on Tuesday commenced investigation into the status of 5G Network in Nigeria.





The upper legislative chamber reached the decision following a motion by Senator Lillian Uche Ekwenife representing Anambra Central, asking it to determine whether or not Nigeria is currently connected to the technology.