





The 30-year-old took a pay cut to join the Red Devils on a half-season loan deal in January that is due to expire on May 31.However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that United is looking to extend the Nigerian’s stay at Old Trafford until the end of the Premier League season, which will stretch into July as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.Ighalo’s agent has also hinted that a deal between United and Shenhua is close to being agreed, but The Mirror claims that his parent club are demanding that he returns in time for the start of the Chinese Super League campaign in three weeks’ time.Shenhua were willing to discuss a permanent transfer of around £20 million, it is claimed, but United is not looking to sign the former Watford man for the long term, despite his return of four goals from eight appearances since joining.