



Boss Mutapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says prayers have played “active role” in Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.





Addressing the house of representatives on Tuesday, Mustapha, who heads the presidential task force on COVID-19, said Nigeria “would have crumbled” if not for prayers.





The SGF was at the green chamber alongside other members of the PTF to brief the lawmakers on efforts being made to respond to the health crisis.





He said while the country has continued to improve in management of the pandemic, “prayers have successfully helped Nigeria to be where we are now.”





“Prayer has played an active role in sustaining us as a people and as a country. I believe that the place of prayer is significance and I mentioned that when I said we will consult with traditional and religious leaders,” he said.





“I believe that prayer helps and even during this very holy month of Ramadan, people are praying; praying to God for His mercies, his grace to sustain and protect the people of this country and world over.





“Given the directions and given the projections and modelling, we ought to have crumbled by now. But I can assure you that the place of prayer has played an active role and active part in sustaining us as a people and as a country.”





So far, Nigeria has recorded 2,802 cases of COVID-19, out of which 417 have recovered and 93 have died.



