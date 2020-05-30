



Thinking of calling it quits at your present place of employment but not sure if you’re making the right decision? Then it may be best for you to evaluate your decision just a little further by asking the right questions and answering them sincerely.





Answering questions like why you’re quitting your job, for instance, will give you a better perception when making this decision.





Ignore the myths, quitting your current job doesn’t have to be a messy procedure if done the right way. So how can you ensure you’re making the right decision by leaving your current job when you propose to?

Quit For The Right Reasons

Why are you quitting your current job? If it’s not for the right reasons then there’s a possibility you’re making a big mistake.





Quitting because you hate your job or employer is not a good reason to do so for instance. However, there are also good as well as inevitable reasons for quitting your job. Make sure your decision is based on the latter.

Do Not Burn Bridges

It’s perfectly doable to quit your job while remaining on good terms with your employer.





There’s nothing that spells wrong professional etiquette than leaving your current place of employment on a bad note. Being disrespectful or rude to your employers or fellow employees.





Be polite when turning in your resignation and if possible, try as much as possible to go about resigning the right way by turning in an official resignation letter as well as speaking to your employer or supervisor.

Prepare A Solid Financial Plan

The advised financial course to take is to have at least six month’s worth of your current earnings available. This way, you can be sure of financial security pending when you get back on your feet; whether by landing a new job or earnings from your new business.





In addition, check on your compensation dues, last salary, pension plans, accrued vacations, benefits, and even cooperative plans [if these were part of your contract under your current employment]. Calculate each or any of these above benefits as it applies to you and make proper inquiries about how to get the best of their promised benefits.





That being said, it is advisable never to quit your job without having a defined financial plan.

Draft Out Your Professional Future and Goals

What is the next step for your professional journey? Are you going into another job in the same industry or an entirely new one? Are you going to focus on developing your own business? Are you going to be consulting?





Whatever the case may be, be sure that you’re completely honest with yourself in drafting out your professional future. These are questions you’ll need to answer before and after you quit your job as this will help determine your next professional move.

Follow Due Processes Of Quitting At Your Current Place Of Work

What policies have been provided by your current employer concerning employees quitting their jobs? It is important both for you and your current employer to adhere to these policies as this will ensure that your employer is well-aware of the particular day you’ll be leaving in order to adjust accordingly.





Make a list of the roles you played in your job and hand over to your line manager or supervisor for documentation. In addition to this, get or write recommendations from superiors. If necessary, gather and save the important files or documents from your current job into your personal email account, Drive, or other personal cloud storage platforms.





Know Your Next Move

What are your next courses of action? It is important to answer this question sincerely so that you have a clear picture of where you’re headed both professionally and personally.





This will take the dedication of time and resources in preparing yourself for the future that you dream for yourself.

Have A Plan B

And a plan C and D. you can not be disappointed doing these.





Whatever it is your plans are, it’s important to integrate at least one backup plan for the sake of contingencies.





Life is full of surprises and quitting your job is usually a few steps away from being dealt a surprise. Remember that surprises can be good or bad and having a backup plan will put you at an advantage when making your decision.





To reinstate, quitting your job can be tough and if gone about the right way, will be accomplished without burning valuable professional relationships.









