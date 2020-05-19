





Also to be screened and confirmed are three nominees as full-time Commissioners of the Commission.The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Their CVs are attached herewith.Others for confirmation are: Mr. Lamido A. Yuguda, Director General; Reginald C. karausa, full-time Commissioner; Ibrahim D. Boyi, full-time Commissioner; and Mr. Obi Joseph, full-time Commissioner.