



Nigeria Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has insisted on social distancing during plenary in order to curb the spread of coronavirus among Senators.He expressed his displeasure at the manner Senators were jettisoning the social distancing rules, saying it’s a dangerous trend that should be corrected at all cost.Lawan who made the open observation while reading votes and proceedings of Tuesday’s sitting for adoption, emphasized that, “Senators at the back row must sit far apart from each other in line with the precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.He said Senators were leaders who must lead by examples given that Nigerians and the world watch how they conduct themselves in the face of the pandemic.“The principle is not observed at the back seats going by the way distinguished colleagues interact.“Please let the principle be reflected straight away by ensuring the required gaps between the seats, ” he said.Few minutes after the admonition, the Senate President was forced to repeat same again when he told Senator Uche Iyom Ekwunife that she was too close to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege.Lawan added that all the Senators should ensure that their face masks were on at all times in the chamber, noting that any Senator making contribution must do so with face mask.





