The two chambers of the national assembly will have sessions once a week following the decision of the federal government to ease the lockdown gradually.





On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the lockdown would be eased after more than a month.





The federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun have been on lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.





In a circular to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, among others, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, clerk of the national assembly, said clerks to the two chambers and secretaries of the directorates are expected to come to work on Mondays and Tuesdays.





Sani-Omolori said all aides to the lawmakers would continue to work from home, adding that all banks, restaurants and other businesses within the national assembly would remain closed.





“Since the chambers will sit on Tuesdays only. all essential staff of the two Chambers already identified and cleared, shall come to work on Mondays and Tuesdays only. All National Assembly Directors and Committee Clerks are to come to work on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays only,” he said.





“Clerks and secretaries to directorates will continue to identify on need basis, staff required for specific assignments from time to time and forward the list to the committee constituted in paragraph ix.





“All banks, restaurants and other business outfits within the National Assembly complex shall remain closed.





“For the duration of this period, only the main Gate shall be operational for staff. However, the presidential gate shall be available for legislators on Tuesdays. The working hours throughout this period shall be from 9.000am to 2.00pm.”





Sani-Omolori implored the lawmakers and staff to follow healthcare guidelines approved by the government.



