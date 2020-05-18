



Alex Iwobi, Super Eagles forward, says scoring the goal that helped the team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup remains the happiest moment in his football career.





Iwobi, in an Instagram live interview with Soccer Bible, said his match-winning strike during the world cup qualifying match against Zambia, which sent the Gernot Rohr’s boys to Russia, stands out as the happiest memory for him on the football pitch.





The Everton FC player netted the winning goal for the Eagles in the 1-0 trouncing of the Chipolopolo to qualify the three-time African champions to their sixth World Cup appearance.





“I’ve had a lot of happy moments in my career but for me, I will say when I scored against Zambia to send my national team to the World Cup because my parents were there,” Iwobi told Soccer Bible.

“That’s a special moment, I almost shed a tear on the pitch.”





The 24-year-old midfielder made his senior international debut for Nigeria in October 2015, and was part of the squads at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).





The former Arsenal player has been invited to play for the Super Eagles on 40 occasions, scoring 7 goals so far.





