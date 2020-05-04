



Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says some private buildings in the state have been converted to isolation centres.





Speaking during a media briefing, the governor said some of the buildings are unknown to the public.





Sanwo-Olu said the government has decided not to disclose the private properties so that they will not be stigmatised after the pandemic.





“There have been several conversations. People wrote that Lagos is out of bed spaces, but the very next day we opened another isolation centre. We are opening another isolation centre for the health workers,” the governor said.

“We have other isolation centres that are not known to the media because they are private properties. They are private hotels.





“We do not want a situation where post-COVID, it becomes a stigmatised place. people are going there and they are getting well.”





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had announced that it was “struggling” for bed spaces for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Lagos state which has 1,107 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in Nigeria.





Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of NCDC, said the agency is considering the management of COVID-19 patients in their homes under strict guidelines.





Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, had asked Nigerians to donate their buildings as isolation centres.