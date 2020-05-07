



The Lagos State Minister of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has announced that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife Joke have tested negative for the deadly coronavirus disease.





Abayomi made the confirmation in a tweet via his Twitter account on Thursday stating that the Governor and the first lady of Lagos tested negative following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.





He said ”I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State Jide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady of Lagos Joke Sanwo-Olu have consistently tested negative to COVID-19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

The Commissioner also disclosed that 10 persons associated with the Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive for the novel virus.





''However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to #COVID19. On behalf of @followlasg, I therefore implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures.''he tweeted

”Resident’s are urged to adhere to the social distancing rules and stay safe.”





Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that 37 coronavirus patients have been discharged from the isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan and Eti-Osa after showing full recovery.







