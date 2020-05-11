Muhammad Sanusi II, the deposed emir of Kano, has welcomed a baby girl with Sa’adatu Barkindo Musdafa, his fourth wife.

Sa’adatu, who is the daughter of Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, the Lamido of Adamawa, was said to have put to bed last week.

Ashraf, son of the former emir, had earlier taken to his Instagram page to announce the arrival of the baby girl.

In a now deleted-post, Ashraf had explained that the newborn was named after Sadiya, Sanusi’s first wife, because of her support for Sa’adatu when she was pregnant.

“Whenever people asked me about my mothers, I’d say I have 3 (now 4) because all of my father’s wives are my mothers. In that spirit I want to share something that warmed my heart with you. My first mum, Yaya (Giwa) has basically taken care of the 4th especially through this trying period,” he had written.

“My second mum, (Goggo) Mamie, seeing this pleaded with my father to name the new baby after her (Yaya). And masha Allah the new baby is named Halimatu Saadiyya (Rafeeqah). This is the spirit of family and peace that makes me happy.

“May that peace continue to reign. Here she is with her elder siblings that In Shaa Allah won.”

Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), got married to Sa’adatu on September 25, 2015 — in addition to his three other wives, Sadiya, the first as well as Maryam and Rakiya, the second and third respectively.

Sanusi had made headlines in March after he was dethroned by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, for alleged insubordination and consequently sent into exile in Awe, Nasarawa state.





