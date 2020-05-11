Muhammad Sanusi II, the deposed emir of Kano, has welcomed a
baby girl with Sa’adatu Barkindo Musdafa, his fourth wife.
Sa’adatu, who is the daughter of Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, the
Lamido of Adamawa, was said to have put to bed last week.
Ashraf, son of the former emir, had earlier taken to his
Instagram page to announce the arrival of the baby girl.
In a now deleted-post, Ashraf had explained that the newborn
was named after Sadiya, Sanusi’s first wife, because of her support for
Sa’adatu when she was pregnant.
“Whenever people asked me about my mothers, I’d say I have 3
(now 4) because all of my father’s wives are my mothers. In that spirit I want
to share something that warmed my heart with you. My first mum, Yaya (Giwa) has
basically taken care of the 4th especially through this trying period,” he had
written.
“My second mum, (Goggo) Mamie, seeing this pleaded with my
father to name the new baby after her (Yaya). And masha Allah the new baby is
named Halimatu Saadiyya (Rafeeqah). This is the spirit of family and peace that
makes me happy.
“May that peace continue to reign. Here she is with her elder siblings that In Shaa Allah won.”
Pictures of the little girl were also shared on social media platforms.
Our Princess is here ❤️👑— KING OF THE NORTH MUHAMMAD SANUSI II (@MSII_dynasty) May 5, 2020
Mai Martaba Malam Muhammad Sanusi II Ya Samu karuwar 'Ya Mace. Allah ya Raya Allah Yai Mata Albarka. pic.twitter.com/eMRo9SJroR
Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
(CBN), got married to Sa’adatu on September 25, 2015 — in addition to his three
other wives, Sadiya, the first as well as Maryam and Rakiya, the second and
third respectively.
