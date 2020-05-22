





A member of Rohr’s backroom staff, who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the Eagles coach had already agreed to the terms of the new deal.He said the draft sent to the Franco-German was agreed on and the federation would send the contract document to the coach to sign latest next week.“He (Rohr) has accepted the new terms and it’s just a matter of days before the deal is sealed. He loves Nigeria and he is excited to coach the Eagles again,” our source said.Rohr, whose contract with the NFF expires in June, had been in contract renewal talks with the federation since the beginning of the year.NFF president, Amaju Pinnick had listed some of the conditions the federation gave Rohr before his contract could be renewed, which states that he must live in Nigeria and also watch the Nigeria Professional Football League matches to scout for home-based talents.The Franco-German would also be paid in Nigerian currency, the naira.The 66-year-old first took the Eagles job in August 2016, before signing a two-year contract renewal in January 2018, after qualifying the national team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.He led the side to a group stage outing at the World Cup, before winning bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.He has 59.18 win ratio with the Eagles, winning 29, 11 draws and losing nine out of 49 matches.