





The Federal Government of Nigeria said it suspended the evacuation of stranded Nigerians overseas because of a new policy on evacuation of Nigerians that will take effect next week.The Federal Government had on Wednesday suspended further evacuation of stranded Nigerians overseas.Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama said the move was to fasten take-off of the new policy on evacuation of Nigerians.According to the Minister, evacuated Nigerians would no more have to go straight into 14-day government monitored isolation if they tested negative from their country of origin.He pointed out that because of the new policy, further evacuation process had been suspended to give way for the take- off.Onyeama added that under the new policy, evacuees would have to be tested at most nine days before their flight take off.The minister stated that those who tested positive would not be allowed on the flight, adding that the policy would give government enough latitude to fly more Nigerians home.