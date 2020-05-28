 Retired England footballer Peter Crouch jokes about acquiring Nigerian passport | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Retired English professional footballer, Peter Crouch who hopes to represent the Super Eagles, has joked about obtaining a Nigerian passport.

Crouch via his official Twitter account made the joke and stated that; ”So excited to get my Nigerian passport through today”.



Before his retirement, Peter had scored 22 goals for his country. He also appeared twice at the World Cup.


