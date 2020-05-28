Retired English professional footballer, Peter Crouch who hopes to represent the Super Eagles, has joked about obtaining a Nigerian passport.
Crouch via his official Twitter account made the joke and stated that; ”So excited to get my Nigerian passport through today”.So excited to get my Nigerian passport through today #gosupereagles 👍🏻— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 26, 2020
Before his retirement, Peter had scored 22 goals for his country. He also appeared twice at the World Cup.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.