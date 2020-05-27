Doctors under the aegis of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, on Tuesday, demanded for the payment of their 24 months’ salary arrears owed its members by the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Engineer Seyi Makinde.





The doctors in a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr. Abraham Akinbola and General Secretary, Dr. Abubakar Usman stressed the need for urgent payment of the salary arrears.





The duo in a statement made available in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital said, “There is a need to urgently commence the payment of our two years half salary arrears from January 2016 to December 2017.





“This payment has commenced for other affected institutions in the state. Our assumption as an association is that we are not different from other Oyo State workers.

“But we feel the government of the day is neglecting our concerns. This alone has put the government in a bad light in the eyes of our members.





The resident doctors also demanded the installation, repair and maintenance of some of their sophisticated medical equipment for upmost service deliveries.





“As an association of resident doctors, we have upheld the best of professional conducts in delivering our services to the good people of Oyo State and its environs.





“We strongly admonish the government to change her disposition towards LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso to usher in the real Omituntun experience. Time to act is now to save LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso from imminent collapse.





“Only those who believe in the founding vision of the institution stayed behind and are still presently working in the hospital to achieve those dreams within scarce resources”.





The doctors further alleged that they never got the opportunity to present their challenges in spite of all efforts to meet the governor.





“We have done many press releases to keep the world abreast of our challenges while drawing the attention of the state government to the pressing issues.





“This year alone, we wrote two different letters to the governor and this is the second press release in the last four weeks. No response to address our agitations whatsoever.





“The only mention we got was when His Excellency mistook us for Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) LAUTECH in one of his briefings. Our agitations have not changed.”





