





It was gathered that Eze was killed on Sunday evening.Angry residents of the area reportedly stoned an Assistant Commissioner of Police and Abuja Municipal Area Council officials who visited the community to pacify the people.Some youths were also said to have attempted to burn down the police post in the community.It was gathered that the police were at Karmo to arrest some suspects in connection with an investigation when some people attempted to stop them from taking the suspects away.A policeman reportedly fired in the air and the deceased was hit by a bullet.A resident, Don Iyke, explained that the policemen had arrested two unidentified men for undisclosed reasons and were about taking them away when Eze and others accosted the cops.But an argument allegedly ensued, leading to the shooting of the 52-year-old.“The AMAC Chairman and other police officers visited the area to appeal to the people this morning (Monday), but some youths threw stones at them and the police fired tear gas to disperse the boys,” he added.The Federal Capital Territory police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the incident, adding that the officer who killed Eze had been taken into custody.He said, “The Commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation into an unfortunate gunshot incident that led to the death of one Solomon Eze, 52, at Karmo on Sunday, about 6:00 pm.“The policeman identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested and he is currently in detention.”