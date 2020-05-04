



Senior Pastor of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, has claimed he funds his ministry through offerings from his church.





This was revealed in a broadcast on his popular television channel, Emmanuel TV, which was uploaded on YouTube today.





A viewer had sought to know how Pastor Joshua raises money, as he is never heard preaching on tithes and offerings.





Though Pastor TB Joshua was not physically present during the broadcast, one of his ministers responded on his behalf.

According to him: “Wrong people have to be reminded many times before they can give because it is not from their heart.”





The minister described giving offerings as “scriptural”, but clarified that people should give as “God prompts their conscience”.





“Giving is like serving. Both should be done with joy, without being reminded, because you don’t need to be reminded to do that which gives you joy,” he added.