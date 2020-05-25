



The founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has claimed that a U.S. based COVID-19 patient, identified as Tyeisha has been healed through one of his online miracle church services.





Narrating the development in a video made available to journalists, the church said the miracle happened on 22nd May, 2020, in an interactive online service tagged “Dreams, Interpretations and Solutions (DIS).





According to the release, Prophet Fufeyin received a video call from a middle-aged Californian woman, Tyeisha, who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease and was being housed in a disease control isolation center.





It added that, with further conversation with the patient, Fufeyin discovered that she had developed aggravating conditions such as the inability to walk or use her legs, hence, restriction to bed and dependence on a wheelchair, dependence on supplemental oxygen through Nasal Cannula (NC) as





“The Man of God, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin immediately got a leading to pray and call forth the patient’s healing.





”He prayed with her, shortly and also asked her to provide a mantle for him to pray on. In minutes, and through video call, a woman who was bedridden and clinging to dear life, fully reliant on machines and assistance, took off her Nasal Cannula and began to breathe without supplemental oxygen!





“While the online congregation was still reeling in shock and singing the praises of God, Tyeisha obeyed the command of the prophet and stood up, regaining use of her legs! She walked about her room and even to the corridor, where other patients and caregivers were shocked to see her.





Tyeisha is one of millions of COVID-19 patients, and her story has been changed, miraculously, thanks to the God of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. Distance cannot defeat God, and neither can this pandemic,” the church narrated in the video.





