President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Wednesday said it would be “unAfrican” if the president rejects the COVID-19 herbal solution from Madagascar.





Onochie made the remark while faulting the position of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, on Nigeria’s acceptance of Madagascar’s COVID-19 cure.





Sam Ohuabunwa, PSN President, had yesterday said Nigeria displayed that it has no shame by opting to import herbal COVID-19 drugs from Madagascar.





Ohuabunwa stressed that though PSN was not against a new drug that is proven to cure COVID-19 or any other disease, they were totally appalled that Nigeria was about to spend scarce foreign exchange.





Reacting, Onochie clarified that PSN was wrong in its submission, stressing that Madagascar had given the solution to African countries as a gift.





In a tweet, she wrote: “The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) got it wrong. Madagascar gifted their Organic Cov drink to African countries.





“Pres. @MBuhari was informed. He approved the acceptance of the gift, plans are underway to bring them in.





“It’s unAfrican to reject gifts from a brother.”





Meanwhile, one of Buhari’s media aides, Tolu Ogunlesi, had maintained that the president did not “order” the alleged COVID-19 solution from Madagascar.





