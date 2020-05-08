But he has called for more donations.Buhari acknowledged the provision of isolation, treatment and laboratory centres/facilities by individuals and companies such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Guaranty Trust Bank and Thisday Newspapers among others in several states and Federal Capital Territory.However, he called on other privileged Nigerians and bodies to emulate these laudable gestures.“We are facing a national challenge and all hands must be on deck to navigate this difficult course.“In this respect, all types of assistance are welcome, big or small. The spirit behind the contributions is salutary.”Records obtained from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation showed that N697.5 million has been contributed by 111 individuals and organisations into the FGN Covid-19 Eradication Support Accounts in the five designated banks between April 1-30.The money came from small and big donors.There were small payments of N5, N10, N14, N20 by individuals.There were also huge deposits.Dantata Property Development donated N200million; Ocean Trust Ltd N100million; NSITF N25 million ; Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation N20million.Nizamiye Hospital Abuja donated N15 million, while Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship and Association of Bureau De Change (BDC) donated N10million each.